NAOMI L.
LUNN, 90
BARTOW - Naomi L. Lunn, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence in Bartow.
Born August 22, 1928 in Lacoochee, FL, Mrs. Lunn was a lifelong resident of Bartow. She was an associate with Publix Super Markets, Walmart & Till's Office Equipment in Bartow for many years. She was a member of the Bartow Church of God.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Bill Lunn. Naomi is survived by a loving family including a daughter: Glenda Wilkinson (Mike), a grandson: Roger Pittman (Judy), all of Bartow, a grandson: Randy Wilkinson (Jill) of Buffton, S.C. two great grandchildren: Jessica Pitt-man & Ava Wilkinson, and a 'granddog' Jackson.
Family will receive friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bartow Church of God, 1460 E. Stuart St, Bartow. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019