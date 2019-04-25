Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for NAOMI LUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NAOMI L. LUNN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NAOMI L. LUNN Obituary
NAOMI L.
LUNN, 90

BARTOW - Naomi L. Lunn, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence in Bartow.
Born August 22, 1928 in Lacoochee, FL, Mrs. Lunn was a lifelong resident of Bartow. She was an associate with Publix Super Markets, Walmart & Till's Office Equipment in Bartow for many years. She was a member of the Bartow Church of God.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Bill Lunn. Naomi is survived by a loving family including a daughter: Glenda Wilkinson (Mike), a grandson: Roger Pittman (Judy), all of Bartow, a grandson: Randy Wilkinson (Jill) of Buffton, S.C. two great grandchildren: Jessica Pitt-man & Ava Wilkinson, and a 'granddog' Jackson.
Family will receive friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bartow Church of God, 1460 E. Stuart St, Bartow. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now