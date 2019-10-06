|
|
NAOMI
VIRGINIA 'Ginny'
GRINER
LAKE WALES - Naomi Virginia 'Ginny' Allen Darby Griner was born April 15, 1938 in Black, AL and passed away on October 3, 2019 at home in Lake Wales FL at the beautiful age of 81.
She is predeceased by parents, Jimmie Dean Allen & Janara Vergail Toole Allen Cahoon; daughter, LaWanda
Janette Griner Darity Glunt; sister, Jimmie Catherine 'Cathy' Allen Curby Kirk; brothers, Hollis 'Dean' Allen & Johnnie Wayne Allen, & 1st husband-Robert Luvan Darby.
She is survived by husband, Fred Owen Griner of Lake Wales FL; 2 daughters, Wanda 'Gail' Darby Farris Ward & Jimmy of Lake Wales FL, Frances Janara 'Jan' Darby Pounds of Winter Haven FL; Brother, Tommy Allen of Slab City , CA; sister Martha Allen Goodin (Jim) of Balsam, NC; & grandchildren, Chery Ann Farris of Lake Wales, FL, Tonya Massingill & Darryl of Murray KY, Shawn Massingill of Tampa FL, Troy Pounds of Orlando FL, Stewart Pounds of Lakeland FL, Vandeera Darity White of Babson Park FL, Phillip Darity of Lake Wales FL, Sarah Griner Jusino & Joseph of Babson Park FL, great grandchildren-Desiree Farris-Johnson Crumbly & Lance of Frostproof FL, Malachi Farris-Dewbre & Kelly of Dallas TX, Lindsi Reynolds Draggoo of Murray KY, Rowdy Sokolowski & Gage Sokolowski both of Murray KY, Tristen Massingill & Rylan Massingill both of Tampa FL, Connor White & Addison White both of Babson Park FL, 11 great great grandchildren & 1 Aunt-Doris Toole Pippin of Enterprise AL, & lots of nieces, nephews, cousins & great friends. She loved all of her family, friends and church. She will be missed by everyone.
A Celebration of Life will be today (Saturday)at 5:00 PM at the Bethel Church of God in Bartow, 4213 Transport Road.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019