NAOMI WILLIAMS
NAOMI
WILLIAMS, 80

LAKELAND - Naomi Williams, age 80, of Lakeland, FL passed away on August 10, 2020.
A native of Price, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fleming and Roena Newton.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years James Williams; children, Rusty Robbins (Ginger), Timothy Rob-bins, Steve Williams (Denise), Melanie Martin (Leroy), Deborah Lemon (Andrew); siblings, Joline Hughes, Joretta Estes, Dick Newton, Patricia Brown; 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Naomi loved to do crafts. She ran Country Notions with her husband James for several years. She also enjoyed gardening and sitting on her swing looking at Lake Parker.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland, Florida 338805. A Memorial service will follow at 2:00PM.
Online condolences may be left for the family at Lanier.care.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
AUG
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
