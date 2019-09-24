|
NATALIE LEWIS
WOOD, 92
LAKELAND - Mrs. Natalie Lewis Wood passed away Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at Hawthorne Inn in Lakeland, Florida. She was 92.
Natalie was born in Poughkeepsie, New York to Stanley and Adeline Lewis on August 27, 1927. Natalie graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1945, and after attending business school, she became a secretary and stenographer.
Natalie married Donald J. Wood in 1949 and spent her life caring for her daughter, Rebecca, five grandchildren, eleven great-grand-children and one great-great grandson. She loved writing letters, cooking and maintaining her home inside and out, especially gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, siblings Gil and John, son-in-law Marshall and grandson Danny. Natalie is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Nuccio, Lakeland; sister Cindy Redgate; brother David Lewis; her grandchildren, great-grand-children and great-great-grandson and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
A viewing for Natalie was held Monday September 23rd from 5-7pm at Heath Funeral Chapel and a graveside service will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida on Tuesday September 24th at 11am.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019