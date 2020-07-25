NATHAN EUGENETEW1/16/39 - 7/22/20WINTER HAVEN - Nathan was born to Lillie Bee Wyatt and Barney Lev Tew. Nathan started his married life working as a mechanic and managing a citrus grove. He later began hauling produce long distance via trucking, which led to his purchase of his own rig and company. He would later become one of the first blueberry growers in Polk County. His family would tell you that he was a hard man, but also a hardworking man who loved his family, giving a hand wherever he could, and teaching them to also become strong individuals. He loved Hank Williams songs, tomato juice and crackers, and he loved his black hat!He is survived by his wife Betty McCall-Tew and his daughter Ter-esa Tew-Hedge; four grandchildren: Shannah Hedge-Acevedo, Brandon Hedge, Thomas West and Cody Bodiford; plus he leaves three wonderful great - grandchildren: Alannah, Jena, and Carter.