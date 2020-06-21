DR. NATHAN S. HALE, 96LAKELAND - Dr. Nathan S. Hale of Lakeland, FL, emeritus professor of Animal Science at the University of Connecticut, died peacefully at his home on June 11th, 2020 He was 96 years of age.Dr. Hale was a Professor of Animal Science at the UConn College of Agriculture and Natural Resources from 1954 to 1985. He previously worked as a Professor, from 1946 to 1954, at the University of Massachusetts. He received his Bachelor degree from the University of Connecticut and his Masters and Doctorate degrees from the University of Minnesota.Born in Portland, CT, the son of C. Harry and Dorothy Hale, his lineage directly traces back 11 generations to his ancestors who settled in Connecticut and Massachusetts in the 1630s. Nathan spent his formative years on the family crop and livestock farm. It was at an early age that he developed an appreciation for animals and their proper management and care which he later instilled in hundreds of students that enrolled in the courses that he taught. In addition to his teaching and research he served as advisor to many of the Animal Science students. Dr. Hale always enjoyed the satisfaction of watching the progress of his students, and all their subsequent successes which were later achieved in their chosen fields.At UConn he headed the Animal Husbandry section of the Animal Science Department where he taught livestock management courses, as well as genetics and breeding for farm animal improvement. He further served his students by coaching several of the department's intercollegiate judging teams, conducting livestock extension and short course programs, and serving as a judge of livestock at major northeastern agricultural fairs. Several of his judging teams attained a high national ranking.Dr. Hale's service and dedication to his field was recognized and honored with many awards. For example, in 1985, his excellence in teaching, research, and public service was commended with the prestigious designation of 'Fellow' in the American Society of Animal Science, the highest honor the Society can bestow on its members. He was also recognized with Alumni Awards from the UConn Block and Bridle Club and the UConn Agriculture and Natural Resources Alumni Association which presented him with the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1999. Additionally, he held offices as president of the Northeast Section of the American Society of Animal Science and as Director, and then president, of the Continental Dorset Sheep Association.Dr. Hale was active when his children were young as a leader with 4-H and Boy Scouts. After retirement from UConn, Dr. Hale continued his service in the community. He was a board member for Juniper Hill Village and then was president of the Glen Ridge Cooperative Retirement units. He was a Deacon at the Storrs Congregational Church and served on many church committees. In addition to being a 40-year member of that church, he later became an associate member of the First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, FL.Nate was ever a source of great pride and joy for his children and grandchildren. Nate was ever a source of great pride and joy for his children and grandchildren. He is survived by a daughter, Mary L Hale of Pineville, NC; and two sons, Jonathan Hale and his wife Kathy of South Windsor, CT, and Dr. Daniel Hale and his wife Linda of College Station, TX; a daughter-in-law Ann Hale of Spring Lake, NJ; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Simpson of S. Yarmouth, MA and Ann Hale of Portland, CT.Nate was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Ann; his son, Nathan Jr.; and his brothers, Chet and Douglas.There will be a private burial later this month at the Storrs Cemetery, next to his beloved Ann.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Nathan Hale Award in Animal Science at the University of Connecticut. This award was established by Dr. Hale to provide scholarship support for full-time UConn students enrolled in University's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Please make checks payable to: The UConn Foundation, Inc./Nathan Hale Award in Animal Science #31082, and forward to the following address: University of Connecticut, 2390 Alumni Drive Unit 3206, Storrs, Connecticut 06269.