NATHANIEL

GREENE

GLOVER, JR.



WINTER HAVEN -

Nathaniel Greene Glover, Jr. 91, passed away peacefully June 30, 2020. A native Floridian born in Sebring, FL, Nat was raised in Lakeland, served in the U.S. Coast Guard out of Key West during the Korean War and attended the University of Florida, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

There he met his devoted wife of 63 years, Laura Heddon, who took great and tender care of him in the final months of a long and active life. He began his working life with a career in pharmaceutical sales before becoming a general contractor and working well into his 90th year, celebrating his birthday with extended family at his home in Winter Haven.

Nat was an avid golfer, a witty conversationalist and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his son, Nathaniel Greene Glover III. He is survived by his wife Laura, his daughters Gwynne (Robert) Hackworth of Dunedin, FL, and Tracey (Barton) York of Melrose, FL, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family is especially grateful to Good Shepherd Hospice of Polk County. No service is planned at this time.



