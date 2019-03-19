Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
NEAL A. BROWN

NEAL A. BROWN Obituary
NEAL A.
BROWN, 59

POLK CITY - Mr. Neal A. Brown, age 59, a resident of Polk City passed away Thurs. March 14, 2019 at Lakeland Regional.
Mr. Brown was born April 20, 1959 in Lawrenceburg, TN, to Clay Neal and Mable Joyce (Henderson) Brown. He was a Polk Co. resident for over 40 years. Neal was a salesman, member of Faith Baptist Church in Polk City and member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing, movies, swimming, travel and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Neal is survived by his loving family: wife of 41 yrs.: Gayle Brown of Polk City, 2 sons: Kyle (Amanda) Brown of Los Angeles, CA, Ryan Brown of Polk City, daughter Kourtney (Jared) Rusk of Auburndale, brother Joe Brown of Polk City, sister Kathy Felker of Thomaston, GA, 3 grandchildren: Madison, Rory & Olliver.
A memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. Wed. March 20th at Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
