Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Neil's life story with friends and family

Share Neil's life story with friends and family

NEIL J. 'Gator'

DAVIS



PLANT CITY - Neil J. Davis ('Gator', to his friends), 94, born in Bartow, Nov. 25, 1925, went to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ June 29, 2020. Hopewell FH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store