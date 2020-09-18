1/1
Nell S. Beddingfield
NELL S. BEDDINGFIELD

WINTER HAVEN -Nell S. Beddingfield, born November 12, 1920, departed this world on September 16, 2020, just weeks short of her 100th. Birthday.
She left behind the essence of a life well lived. Devoted to her family, her church, and her community, she readily gave of herself in service to others.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rudell, by 3 sisters: Dimock Keith, Kitty Stewart, Carolyn Stallings, and one brother Bud Stallings. She is survived by three children: Rudy Beddingfield, Mark Beddingfield, and Greta Lindsay; 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, and a wonderful caregiver Flo Wilson.
She was a treasure to all of us who were privileged to share in her life. Her example of unconditional love will continue to influence us in our journeys. We will miss that radiant smile that can brighten a room, or the day of a forgotten someone that she remembered, and took time to visit. As one of the grandchildren noted, she was unrepeatable, an angel on earth, and most beloved.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake Alfred, FL. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
