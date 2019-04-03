|
NELLIE M. 'NELL' GOODALL, 96
LAKELAND - Nellie M. 'Nell' Goodall, age 96, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Lakeland.
Born October 21, 1922 in Echols, KY, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Mavia (Shultz) Brown. Mrs. Goodall was a homemaker and a member of the Inman Park Church of Christ of Winter Haven.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Goodall, and her children: Linda Harvinton and Tipton Goodall. She is survived by her children: Thomas D. Goodall (Karen), Jarvis Goodall (Reva) Lorraine Hig-night (Dennis), Karen Wadell, Jim Goodall and Terry Goodall (Linda). Nell also leaves behind her nephew / caregivers, Charles and Vernita Goodall, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A visitation will be held Thurs. April 4th from 3pm to 5pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Friday, April 5th at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel. Interment services will also take place on Friday at 2:30pm at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019