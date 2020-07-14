NELLIE RUTHBROWN, 92WINTER HAVEN - Nellie Ruth Brown, age 92, of Winter Haven, went to her eternal home on July 11, 2020, at Astoria Health and Rehabilitation Center.She was born on July 4th, 1928 in Cordova, Alabama to Audie Iommi and Charles Thomas Smith. Ruth lived her entire life between Alabama and Florida. She was a housewife and mother most of her life. While in Alabama, she enjoyed working in the yard, gardening with Carl, and canning fruits and vegetables. She was an active member of Valley Springs Baptist Church in Good Hope, Alabama where she loved the gospel sings, fellowship, and dinners with family and friends. Ruth's quick wit and smile will be missed by her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years Arthur Carl Brown, two sons, Raymond Legg and Gregory Woods, three brothers, and four sisters. She is survived by son Bennie Ray Legg (Verna), two daughters, Shirley Weatherford and Carolyn Howard (Martin) and daughter-in-law, Audrey Legg. She also leaves behind her only grandson, Buddy Dixon, and great-grandson, Branson Dixon and granddaughters Sondra Winnie and Angie Grembowicz. She is survived by other granddaughters, and numerous great and great-great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 14th at 3:00 PM at Auburndale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice Auburndale, Florida. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home Auburndale, Fl.