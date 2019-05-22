|
NELLJUNE 'JUNE'
HUTCHINSON, 87
WINTER HAVEN - NellJune 'June' Hutchinson of Winter Haven passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was 87. A native of Norton, VA, born June 15, 1931 to Arthur and Nellie May Bailey, June and her family moved to Winter Haven in 1944 when she was 13 years old. She retired as Secretary at the Department of Transportation after 30 years, and prior to that worked for the Civil Defense. June was a 1949 graduate of Winter Haven High School; was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, and after that she was a dedicated volunteer for over 30 years with the Polk County School System, and she was a Lutheran. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, watching baseball and spending time with her loving family.
June was preceded in death by her husband Edward, and grandchild Patrick Blackburn. She is survived by her children: Craig Hutchinson (Pam) of Orlando, Patty Blackburn (John), and Tom Hutchinson (Natalie), both of Winter Haven. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: John Blackburn 'JJ,' Craig Hutchinson III, Jared Blackurn, and Hannah Hutchinson.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 25th from 10 to 11 AM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from May 22 to May 23, 2019