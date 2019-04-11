|
NELSON
SANDERS McCLURE, Sr., 79
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Nelson Sanders McClure, Sr., age 79, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital with his family.
Mr. McClure was born February 19, 1940, in Ackerman, Mississippi to Dee Noel and Frances Ethel (Sanders) McClure. He was a Polk County resident since 1972, coming from Ohio. Nelson retired from Homes of Merit Manufacturing after 20 years of service. Nelson enjoyed fishing, piddling in the garage and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Lisa Rogers in 2015.
Nelson is survived by his loving family: wife of 59 yrs: Dale McClure of Winter Haven, FL, 2 sons: Nelson (Kayla) McClure,Jr. of Albertville, AL, David (Debbie) McClure of Lake Alfred, FL, daughter Tina McClure Maxwell of Auburndale, FL, sister Betty Stroud of Jackson, MS, 9 grandchildren and 2 gt. grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, April 13th at Kersey Funeral Home.
