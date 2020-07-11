Or Copy this URL to Share

PASTOR NETTIE R. DURR



LAKELAND - Pastor Nettie R. Durr, 63, passed away June 29, 2020.

Pastor Nettie R. Durr is survived by her husband James Durr; three daughters: Shamera Borders-Jennot (Kevin) LaShannon S. Washington, Sasha Latimore; her siblings: Janie Engram, Geraldine Brackins (Euthree), Johnny Engram, Sr. (Bessie), Etta McShan (Eric); her grandchildren: Dakarrius Wilson, Shamarri Jennot, Adarius jennot; godsons Rashan Harris, Israel Edom; special nieces: Donna M. Engram, Bridgette Engram-Montford and Helen Payton; special cousin Ilene Shumaker-Griffin; special sister Mother Anna Wright and a host of very special nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Services will be held July 11, 2020 at 10am at Rhema Word of Faith International.

Services Entrusted to Sean A Banks Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store