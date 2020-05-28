NICHOLAS ALAN
STEWART, 36
AUBURNDALE - Nicholas Alan Stewart, 36, of Auburndale, FL passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born April 2, 1984 to Mark and Sherri Stewart in Havre de Grace, Maryland. He was a lifelong resident of Auburndale. He was a member of Life Church in Auburndale. He worked for Publix and was a chef in the restaurant industry. He attended Polk State College and Johnson & Wales Culinary University in Miami. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and enjoyed cooking, reading and sports.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles L. Williams, Sr. and paternal grandfather, Howell R. Stewart.
Nicholas is survived by: his parents, Mark and Sherri Stewart of Auburndale; his sister, Lauren Stewart of Kissimmee, FL; maternal grandmother, Wanuase Williams of Winter Haven; and paternal grandmother, Audrey Nadine Stewart of Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am till 11:00am, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel, followed by interment at Auburndale Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in The Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.