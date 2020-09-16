NICHOLAS JAY MASSE'BARTOW- Nicholas Jay Masse', 27, of Bartow, FL, passed away suddenly on September 8, 2020.A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM, at the Lakeland Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September, 19, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland.Nicholas Jay Masse' was born September 22, 1992 in Winter Haven, FL. He was a 2011 graduate of Lake Region High School. He recently began his own lawn care business. Nicholas lived in Florida all of his life and enjoyed spending his time with family and friends, especially on the water. Nicholas loved to have a good time and always brought joy to those around him.Nicholas is survived by his mother Eve Gillooley and stepfather Joe; father Jay Masse' and stepmother Penny; daughter Olivia Masse' and her mother Kate Shipley; brother Matthew Gillooley; stepsister Heather Masse'; grandmother Ada Bradley; grandfather Richard Masse'; aunt Jasmine Roberts and uncle Dewey; uncle John Masse' and aunt Roberta; along with cousins Rachel Masse' and Giovanni Hernandez.'In Remembrance of-Nick Masse'