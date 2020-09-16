1/1
NICHOLAS JAY MASSE
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NICHOLAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NICHOLAS JAY MASSE'

BARTOW- Nicholas Jay Masse', 27, of Bartow, FL, passed away suddenly on September 8, 2020.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM, at the Lakeland Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September, 19, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland.
Nicholas Jay Masse' was born September 22, 1992 in Winter Haven, FL. He was a 2011 graduate of Lake Region High School. He recently began his own lawn care business. Nicholas lived in Florida all of his life and enjoyed spending his time with family and friends, especially on the water. Nicholas loved to have a good time and always brought joy to those around him.
Nicholas is survived by his mother Eve Gillooley and stepfather Joe; father Jay Masse' and stepmother Penny; daughter Olivia Masse' and her mother Kate Shipley; brother Matthew Gillooley; stepsister Heather Masse'; grandmother Ada Bradley; grandfather Richard Masse'; aunt Jasmine Roberts and uncle Dewey; uncle John Masse' and aunt Roberta; along with cousins Rachel Masse' and Giovanni Hernandez.
www.gofundme.com
'In Remembrance of-Nick Masse'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lakeland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved