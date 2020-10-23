NICHOLASLAWRENCE NESTA, 79LAKELAND - Nicholas Lawrence Nesta, 79, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with family by his side. Nicholas was born July 19, 1941, in Newark, New Jersey to Alfonso and Laura Nesta. He was a loving husband and father, retired restaurant/deli owner and member of Resurrection Catholic Church. He loved baseball and traveling.Nicholas is survived by his son, Darren Nesta and wife Melissa; daughters, Theresa Johnson and husband Patrick and JoAnn Burnett; six grandchildren, Christen, Patrick (PJ), Nicky, Alyssa, Marina and Emma and two great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia and son, Nicholas.Funeral services will be held privately on Friday, October 23, 2020.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.