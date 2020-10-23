1/1
NICHOLAS LAWRENCE NESTA
NICHOLAS
LAWRENCE NESTA, 79

LAKELAND - Nicholas Lawrence Nesta, 79, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with family by his side. Nicholas was born July 19, 1941, in Newark, New Jersey to Alfonso and Laura Nesta. He was a loving husband and father, retired restaurant/deli owner and member of Resurrection Catholic Church. He loved baseball and traveling.
Nicholas is survived by his son, Darren Nesta and wife Melissa; daughters, Theresa Johnson and husband Patrick and JoAnn Burnett; six grandchildren, Christen, Patrick (PJ), Nicky, Alyssa, Marina and Emma and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia and son, Nicholas.
Funeral services will be held privately on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel
2125 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(683-279-4578)
or

