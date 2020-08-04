NOAH L.

RICHARDSON, Jr.



LAKELAND - Noah L. Richardson, Jr., 84, died on August 2, 2020.

A Lakeland native, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, sons, William, and Gary. He is survived by three sons, Anthony, Jeff, and Adam, and one daughter, Debra Newcombe.

Noah is also survived by two daughters-in-law, Patricia and Diana; son-in-law, Rob-ert, eighteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at the Central Florida Casket Store and Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 6:00 pm



