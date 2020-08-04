1/
NOAH L. RICHARDSON
NOAH L.
RICHARDSON, Jr.

LAKELAND - Noah L. Richardson, Jr., 84, died on August 2, 2020.
A Lakeland native, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, sons, William, and Gary. He is survived by three sons, Anthony, Jeff, and Adam, and one daughter, Debra Newcombe.
Noah is also survived by two daughters-in-law, Patricia and Diana; son-in-law, Rob-ert, eighteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at the Central Florida Casket Store and Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 6:00 pm

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Central Florida Casket Store
Funeral services provided by
Central Florida Casket Store
2090 East Edgewood Drive
Lakeland, FL 33803
(863) 669-1617
