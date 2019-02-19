|
|
NOEL CLIFFORD OTWELL, 93
WINTER HAVEN - Noel Clifford Otwell, 93, of Winter Haven (formerly of Haines City) passed away, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Noel was born on April 29, 1925 to Silas and Emma Jane (Pollard) Otwell in Cleburne County, Alabama. Noel joined the US Navy at a young age where he participated in the Pacific Campaign in WWII. While in the Navy he was credited with seven battle stars for his participation in: Attu Occupation, Gilbert Islands Operation, Marshall Islands Operation, Mariana Islands Operation, Okinawa/Gunto Operation, Tinian Capture/Occupation, and the Iwo Jima Operation, where he witnessed the famous WWII Flag Raising on Mount Suribachi.
After his time in the Navy, he returned to Alabama and married his childhood sweetheart, Reda Lucille Cox on February 7, 1946. They were married for seventy and a half years.
Noel began his business career in the cast iron and pipe foundry business in Al. His career took him to Tyler, Texas, Haines City, Florida, and then to Macungie, Pa. where he was Production Manager for Tyler Corp. until his retirement in 1981. Following his retirement, they moved back to Haines City, Fl. to be with their family.
He is predeceased by his parents and step mother Freddie Truitt Otwell, beloved wife Reda Lucille, siblings, John Ray Otwell, Lemma Gibbs, Hazel Whitman, and Nell Snow.
He is survived by: daughters Rita Marie Green (Mike deceased), Rebecca (Becky) Sloan (Mike); sisters Dorothy Jean Wiggins, and Mary Warren and sister in law Venice Cox.; grandsons, Michael Green, Jr., Mitchell Green, and Jason Sloan (Daniela); great grandsons, Michael Green, III, and Andrew Green (Sarah). He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Noel will be remembered for his love of God, love of country, and his great love for his family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm till 7:00pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. A Graveside service will be held at 1:30pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019 with Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his name to the Landmark Bible College in Haines City.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019