Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NOEL GITTENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NOEL FREDRICK WILLIAM GITTENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NOEL FREDRICK WILLIAM GITTENS Obituary
NOEL FREDRICK WILLIAM
GITTENS, 83

WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Noel Fredrick William Gittens, age 83, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice with his family by his side. Mr. Gittens was born July 21, 1936, in Wellington, Shropshire, England to Francis William and Sarah Emma (Davies) Gittens. He was a Polk County resident since 2003, coming from Michigan. Noel retired from the Tool & Dye Industry as a Jorneyman/ Machinist. Noel was one of the co-founders of the Commonwealth Club of Warren, Michigan. Noel enjoyed traveling, gardening, puzzles, long walks with his wife and spending time with his family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers: John & Allen. Noel is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 62 years, Pat Gittens of Winter Haven, FL; 4 sons: Bill (Shelly) Gittens of Shelby Township, MI, Mike (Denise) Gittens of Warren, MI, Jim (Lana) Gittens of Shelby Township, MI, Tom (Tina) Gittens of Columbus, MI; daughter Wendy (Gary) Vos of Auburndale, FL; 17 grandchildren: Rachel, Jacob, Luke, Zack, Nicole, Krystal, Michael, Tiffany, Jaymi, Tom, Tyler, Sarah, Gabby, Emily, Derek, Corey and Candace; 19 great grandchildren: Olivia, Mavrik, Stefen, Brynlee, Jordan, Aly-ssa, Trinity, Kylie, Malachi, Micha, Troy, Kaleb, Colton, Kevin, T.J., Haileigh, Matthew, Michael and Adalyn.
There are no services scheduled at this time for Mr. Gittens. The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NOEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.