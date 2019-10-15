|
|
NOEL FREDRICK WILLIAM
GITTENS, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Noel Fredrick William Gittens, age 83, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice with his family by his side. Mr. Gittens was born July 21, 1936, in Wellington, Shropshire, England to Francis William and Sarah Emma (Davies) Gittens. He was a Polk County resident since 2003, coming from Michigan. Noel retired from the Tool & Dye Industry as a Jorneyman/ Machinist. Noel was one of the co-founders of the Commonwealth Club of Warren, Michigan. Noel enjoyed traveling, gardening, puzzles, long walks with his wife and spending time with his family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers: John & Allen. Noel is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 62 years, Pat Gittens of Winter Haven, FL; 4 sons: Bill (Shelly) Gittens of Shelby Township, MI, Mike (Denise) Gittens of Warren, MI, Jim (Lana) Gittens of Shelby Township, MI, Tom (Tina) Gittens of Columbus, MI; daughter Wendy (Gary) Vos of Auburndale, FL; 17 grandchildren: Rachel, Jacob, Luke, Zack, Nicole, Krystal, Michael, Tiffany, Jaymi, Tom, Tyler, Sarah, Gabby, Emily, Derek, Corey and Candace; 19 great grandchildren: Olivia, Mavrik, Stefen, Brynlee, Jordan, Aly-ssa, Trinity, Kylie, Malachi, Micha, Troy, Kaleb, Colton, Kevin, T.J., Haileigh, Matthew, Michael and Adalyn.
There are no services scheduled at this time for Mr. Gittens. The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019