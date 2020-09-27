1/1
Nora Ann "Nona" Weidl-Parnell
1951 - 2020
NORA ANN 'NONA'
WEIDL-PARNELL
1/4/51 - 9/11/20

AUBURNDALE - Nora Ann 'Nona' Weidl-Parnell passed away at her home on September 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband, Robert Parnell, dear friend and family. She was born on January 4, 1951 in Orange County, Florida to parents Henry and Minnie Lee Weidl.
Nona was predeceased by her father, Henry Weidl, half-brother, Edwin Harold Seigler, and mother, Minnie Lee Heath.
Nona worked for GTE as an operator and clerk. She also worked briefly at Disney when they first opened. After her retirement, she returned to Polk City as a caregiver for her family.
Nona graduated from Auburndale Senior High in 1969. She was a ready volunteer and major contributor to the many 1969 Class reunions. She also served on the Auburndale Baynard House Committee for several years. Nona loved and cared for too many animals to mention. Any stray in Polk City knew where to find a meal and loving care.
Nona had an extended family that helped raise and nurture her in her early years. They remained very close throughout her life. Her greatest gift was her loving heart for all who knew her. Her innate sense of style and grace gave her a unique presence whenever she walked into a room.
Nona is survived by her devoted husband, Robert Parnell, her stepson and wife, Douglas and Christina Parnell and many devoted friends.
As per her request, there will be no memorial service.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Good-bye, Sweet Sam.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
