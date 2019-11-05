|
NORA JANE
ATKINS, 85
HAINES CITY - Nora Jane Atkins, age 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday October 31, 2019.
Nora was born on January 16, 1934, in Des Arc, Arkansas, daughter of the late Perry Monroe Vaulner and Dovie Roberts Vaulner. She had six loving children, Jesse 'Jay' Atkins, Deborah Atkins Rodriguez, Diane Atkins Tubbs, Steven Atkins, Jana Atkins Ruano, and Benjamin Atkins. Nora was blessed to be a great grandmother of twenty-two beautiful grandchildren & many great grandchildren.
She was a strong believer in The Lord and a long term member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church. Nora was an avid poetry writer who loved reading, crocheting, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her siblings, Novella Vaulner Skinner, Nellie Vaulner Kinnard, Claude Vaulner, and children, Jana Atkins Ruano, Diane Atkins Tubbs, Steven Atkins and Benjamin Atkins.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10am at the Lakewood Park Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Dino. Interment will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at other times at the residence of Anthony & Olivia Alvarado at 929 Shawna Shores.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019