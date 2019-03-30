|
|
NOREEN (LONG) SMITH, 93
LAKELAND - Noreen Smith passed away 3/22/19 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, FL.
She was born on 5/25/25 to Ruth & James Long in Cleveland, OH. She then moved to MA where she lived for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard 'Buck' Smith and three brothers: James 'Bud,' Gene and Richard Long.
Noreen was married to Buck for 67 years at his passing. The Smith family enjoys summers in Harrison, ME.
She is survived by five children: Linda, Richard (Linda), Arthur (Janet), Donald (Sheila) Smith of FL, and Ronald (Shelley) Smith of Harrison, ME, 10 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren.
She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019