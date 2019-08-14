|
|
NORMA 'JEAN'
CRECELIUS, 87
LAKELAND - Norma 'Jean' Crecelius, 87, a resident of Lakeland, went home to be with the LORD Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Melvin, Kentucky, to the late Ervin and Ollie Burke Tackitt on January 19, 1932. She is preceded in death by her husband Chesney 'Dale' Crecelius. Survived by her her two daughters Roberta 'Bert' Brown (Larry), Penny Lloyd (Craig), stepson Kenneth Crecelius (Julie), two sisters Mona Mitchell, Jacqueline Warren. She was also blessed with three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was a rancher for many years.
Visitation will be Tuesday August 13, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel. Funeral Service is Wednesday August 14, 2019 10:00 AM Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019