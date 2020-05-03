NORMA J.

MASTERS



ZEPHYRHILLS - Norma J. Masters, a nurse to thousands, a mentor to many and a friend to all, died April 14, 2020 at her home in Zephyrhills, Florida, surrounded by loved ones. She was 88.

Norma was born on November 1, 1931, in Polk, PA to Harrison J. Carter and Margaretta E. Carter. After high school, Norma attended Spencer School of Nursing in Meadville, PA, where she graduated in 1952. Norma was a Registered Nurse for 59 years, primarily spending most of her career between Heart of Florida Hospital and Good Shepherd Hospice. On December 17, 1953, Norma married Willard D. Masters at Beymer Methodist Church in Winter Haven, Florida.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, both parents and her two brothers, George H. Carter and Harrison J. Carter, Jr. She is survived by her sons Stanley H. Masters, Patrick W. Masters (Cindy), Samuel L. Masters (Susan), Daniel A. Masters (Deena), grandchildren: Jon P. Masters, Holly M. Rayburn (Tyler), Samuel C. Masters (Kayla), Chad D. Masters (Tori), Daniel A. Masters II (Mercy), Devan M. Masters and great grandchildren: Milly M. Rayburn, Tyler J. Rayburn II and Lily M. Masters.

Norma lived in Auburndale, Florida for most of her life and was a member of St. Albans Episcopal Church. Norma enjoyed spending vacations at the beach with her family and cruising the world with her friends. Norma's greatest passion was her profession as a nurse and helping others. Her greatest love was her family.

A celebration of life service will be held at St. Albans Episcopal Church, Auburndale, Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made to either the food pantry at St. Albans Episcopal Church, Auburndale, Florida or Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, Florida.



