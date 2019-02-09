Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA OTTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA JEAN POWELL OTTMAN


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NORMA JEAN POWELL OTTMAN Obituary
NORMA JEAN POWELL
OTTMAN, 87

LAKELAND - Norma Jean Powell Ottman, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Arbor Oaks Assisted Living.
She was born on February 14, 1931, in Hamilton, Ohio to Thurman and Edith (Carter) Powell, where she married the love of her life, H. Jack Ottman, in 1951. In 1963, they moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where they owned and managed a pizza restaurant until their move to Lakeland in 1969. While living in Lakeland, Norma worked at Maas Brothers and 'A Special Touch.' She was a member of the Church at the Mall, where she volunteered at Compassion House for many years.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; and brothers Charles, Edward and Michael Powell. She is survived by her children Keith (Wendy) Ottman, Kevin (Kim) Ottman, Kerryn Ottman Bowden, Kirk (Carma) Ottman and Kimberly (Bryan) King; brother Sam (Annette) Shields; 12 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Monday, February 11, 2019 from 4-6:30pm at Lakeland Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 12, at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Compassion House at the Church at the Mall, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.