NORMA
WARREN, 92
TITUSVILLE - Norma Warren, 92, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family.
Born on May 4, 1927 in Chattanooga, TN, Norma was a charter member of the Indian River City United Methodist Church and served as a chairperson on the worship committee for several years. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Norma will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Sidney Warren; son William Mark (Jane) Warren; daughters Patti (Pat) Deegan and Meg (Roy) Reinalda; grandchildren Charles (Sonja) Warren, Sarah Beth-Ann (Andrew) Miller, Meaghan (Joe) Rieth, Christina (Mark) Herbert, Katie (Stephen) Kiefer, Bonnie Deegan, Tarah (John) Cusimano, Abby (Matthew) Everett, and Michelle Deshler; great grandchildren, Addison Warren, Watson Warren, Joshua Miller, Abigail Rieth, Joseph Jr. Rieth, Molly Kiefer, Scarlett Everett, Elijah Everett, Violet Everett.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2PM at IRCUMC. Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's name to the church or to Hospice of St. Francis. Condolences may be shared at
www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from June 13 to June 14, 2019