NORMA YVONNE 'SUE' (BAILEY) SELLERS, 83



LAKELAND - Norma Yvonne 'Sue' (Bailey) Sellers, 83, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Lakeland Hospital following a short illness.

Sue was born March 28, 1937 to Charles Marvin Bailey and Mabel Olivia (brown) Bailey in Willow Oak.

Her career as a medical laboratory technician included work for Watson Clinic, Boone's Medical Laboratories, Lakeland, McLeod's Medical Lab, Plant City, and South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City, from which she retired. She also for a time was a stay at home mom to her sons and a military wife to her Coast Guard husband, Melvin Lonnie Sellers.

Remembered by her family and friends as a kind, sweet, generous person, Sue served as secretary and later emeritus board member of the Polk County Historical Association. She enjoyed travel, spending time with her family and watching PBS television with the love of her life.

In addition to her husband, whom she married on Dec. 22, 1962, Sue is survived by her sons, Jeffery (Tysha) Sellers, Fishers, Indiana, and Robert Sellers, Lakeland; grandchildren Raphael Sellers-Bibbs, New Castle, Indiana, Gabrielle Sellers and Anna Sellers, both of Fishers, Indiana; nephew Charles 'Chuck' Bailey, Jr., Willow Oak, William Charles Bellew, Tennessee, and Naomi K. Grimes, North Carolina; sister-in-law Joan Marie (Purcell) Bailey, Mulberry and dog Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Eugene Bailey; sister Dorothy Janet (Bailey) Bellew; sister-in-law, brother-in-law William A. Bellew; nieces Charlotte Marie Couecou and Donna Janet Bellew.

Sue will be cremated with burial to follow at Willow Oak Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry.



