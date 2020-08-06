1/
NORMA YVONNE "SUE" (BAILEY) SELLERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORMA YVONNE 'SUE' (BAILEY) SELLERS, 83

LAKELAND - Norma Yvonne 'Sue' (Bailey) Sellers, 83, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Lakeland Hospital following a short illness.
Sue was born March 28, 1937 to Charles Marvin Bailey and Mabel Olivia (brown) Bailey in Willow Oak.
Her career as a medical laboratory technician included work for Watson Clinic, Boone's Medical Laboratories, Lakeland, McLeod's Medical Lab, Plant City, and South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City, from which she retired. She also for a time was a stay at home mom to her sons and a military wife to her Coast Guard husband, Melvin Lonnie Sellers.
Remembered by her family and friends as a kind, sweet, generous person, Sue served as secretary and later emeritus board member of the Polk County Historical Association. She enjoyed travel, spending time with her family and watching PBS television with the love of her life.
In addition to her husband, whom she married on Dec. 22, 1962, Sue is survived by her sons, Jeffery (Tysha) Sellers, Fishers, Indiana, and Robert Sellers, Lakeland; grandchildren Raphael Sellers-Bibbs, New Castle, Indiana, Gabrielle Sellers and Anna Sellers, both of Fishers, Indiana; nephew Charles 'Chuck' Bailey, Jr., Willow Oak, William Charles Bellew, Tennessee, and Naomi K. Grimes, North Carolina; sister-in-law Joan Marie (Purcell) Bailey, Mulberry and dog Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Eugene Bailey; sister Dorothy Janet (Bailey) Bellew; sister-in-law, brother-in-law William A. Bellew; nieces Charlotte Marie Couecou and Donna Janet Bellew.
Sue will be cremated with burial to follow at Willow Oak Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved