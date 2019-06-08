|
|
NORMAN J.
SCHILE
LAKELAND - Norman J. Schile passed away May 15, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. Norm was a devoted partner, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be greatly missed.
Early in his career he worked for the forestry service in Montana. After moving to Florida, he did aerial photography before becoming a Registered Land Surveyor, owning his own company and helping several crew members become registered. He was a Veteran.
Norm was a great cook preparing many family meals. He enjoyed traveling the world, fishing, bird watching, reading, watching the grandchildren play soccer and spending time with family. When his children were in High School he chaperoned LHS Band activities, performed in The Lark at PCC and Annie at Winter Haven Community Theater and was a great Boy Scout Leader, planning special activities for his troupe.
He is survived by life partner, Marilyn Craig, children Sandy Risi (John), Terri Schile, George Schile (Kim) and Tony Craig, Jr. (Jill), grandchildren Kim Risi, Katie Risi, Jackie VanScoy (Joey), Samantha Risi, Eva Schile, Vincent Schile, Valerie Schile, Brayden Craig, Mackenzy Craig, Baily Craig, sister Gail Wilhelms (Gary), brothers, Vincent Schile (Joyce), Wayne Schile (Maureen) and David Schile (Mary) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, John and Millie Schile.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from June 8 to June 9, 2019