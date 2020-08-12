1/1
NORMAN "ED" JACKSON
1932 - 2020

NORMAN 'ED' JACKSON
Supervisor of Inspectors, Department of
Agriculture and Consumer Services

WINTER HAVEN - Ed 87, passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law on 8/7/20.
Born October 13, 1932 in Mayo, Florida the son of the late J Albert Jackson and Lillie Mae Hart, he graduated from Lafayette High School. From there he proceeded to the University of Florida where he graduated in June 1954 with a degree in Agriculture and was commissioned into the United States Army as a 2nd Lt. Upon completion of Artillery School in Ft Sill Oklahoma he was stationed in Ft. Knox, Kentucky where he met the love of his life. Jo Nell Doyle Jackson who preceded him in death in 2017. He was also preceded in death by a sister Loye Jackson.
He was promoted to the rank of 1st Lt. and then was relieved from active duty transferring to the Revert USAR Florida Military District settling in Winter Haven to raise his family. Ed was a longtime member of Inman Park Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Trustee and Sunday school teacher. Besides God and his family, Ed loved his Florida Gators where he was a Booster member and season ticket holder. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels and served on the Board of Miss Softball America.
Ed is survived by his daughter Melissia Pletcher (Paul), grandson Kevin Pletcher (Amy), and great-granddaughter Lea, all of Winter Haven, Florida, sister Jane Walsmith Lake City, Florida, sister Kay Mann (Tom) Atlanta, Georgia sister-in-law Peggy Porter (Tom) Sacramento, California, sister-in-law Margret Doyle Louisville, Kentucky, many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would especially like to thank Cornerstone Hospice in enabling us to bring my father home in his last days. The office of Dr. Hunter. He has provided the best care and support for both of my parents. His loving staff of nurses went above and beyond. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11am at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Florida Baptist Children's Home - P.O. Box 8190 Lakeland Fl. 33802. Condolences may be made to the family at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeside Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
