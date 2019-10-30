|
|
NORMAN T. 'TOM' WARD, 80
LAKELAND - Norman T. 'Tom' Ward, age 80, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born February 21, 1939 in Connersville, FL, the son of Norman and Doris Martin Ward, Mr. Ward was a lifelong resident of Bartow area. He was a electrician for Mobil Chemical for 43 years. He was a member of Webster Memorial Baptist Church of Lakeland where he was very active in the church food pantry ministry. Tom and his wife Cheryl started the Ward Group Home of Lakeland 49 years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed fly fishing, gardening and raising cattle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years: Cheryl A. Ward, Lakeland. Tom took extreme pride in all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren which includes: two sons: Michael T. Ward (Kristina), Homeland, Jeremy Ward, Lakeland, four daughters: Natalie Wise (Dean), Joanne, Christina & Kristen Ward, all of Lakeland; foster children: Peggy, Sam-my, Terri, Michelle, & Tonya & Bruce; two brothers: Billy Ward (Sybil), Connersville, Jimmy Ward, Lake Wales; two sisters: Judi Hain (David), Babson Park, Faye Phelps, Prairie Du Chien, WI; 11 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
Family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Gandy Cemetery, Connersville. Memorials may be made to the Webster Memorial Baptist Church food pantry ministry. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019