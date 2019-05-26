|
|
NORRIS RAY
LACY
LAKELAND - Norris Ray Lacy peacefully entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday May 18, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
Norris was born in Perkins, Oklahoma to Goldie and James Lacy on March 29, 1933. He served in the United States Navy before moving to Lakeland.
He was retired from Country Hearth Bakery after 29 years, he then worked at Booger Mountain Christmas Tree Farm for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, one son: Jim Lacy (Cheri), Lakeland, Fl and two daughters: Linda Rodgers, Bradenton, Fl and Cyndi Ross of Live Oak, four grandsons: Ryan and James (Jan) of Lakeland, Rusty of Live Oak and Mike of Plant City, three granddaughters: Sarah Kibler of Burbank, Ca., Nikki of Live Oak and Danielle of Plant City, totaling seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Norris will be missed by many. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church where he served on many committees. He was loved and admired by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at Parkview Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. Visitation will be from 3pm until 4pm.
Parkview Baptist Church is located across the street from Lakeland Regional Hospital. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to Parkview Baptist Church.
Published in Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2019