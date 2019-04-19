Services Heath Funeral Chapel 328 South Ingraham Avenue Lakeland , FL 33801 (863) 682-0111 Resources More Obituaries for O. April Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? O. U. MUTZ LAKELAND - It is with sorrow and profound "OZ" April

LAKELAND - It is with sorrow and profound joy that the family of O. U. 'Oz' Mutz announces his Heavenly Homecoming on April 18, 2019. Oz was born February 12, 1928, to Harold W. and Laura Sawin Mutz in Edinburgh, Indiana. In 1937, Oz's family relocated to Indianapolis, where he worked in his father's retail and manufacturing business at an early age. While attending Indiana University, Oz met his beloved wife, Jean Iris Greiling, who survives him. They married on August 22, 1948. The light of his life, Jean, graced their 70 years of marriage with beauty, elegance, and a strong call to their faith in Christ, regardless of life's personal or professional challenges. They have two children, Marcy Mutz-Wickenkamp (David) and H. William Mutz (Pamela), 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and countless friends with whom they shared life. He is remembered with fondness as a great American leader that served as a world-changer in every activity pursued. His generosity enhanced the lives of many, helping each maximize their potential.

His commitment to sound business principles and practices, wise stewardship of people and resources and godly character expressed itself in a lifetime of service to his profession, community, and faith leading to repeated invitations as a public speaker. He was elected to the Academy of Alumni Fellows of Indiana University and remained a lifelong supporter of the Kelley School of Business at IU. He was the President of Mid-America World Trade Center, Chairman of Indiana Manufacturers Association, Indianapolis Sales & Marketing Executives Council, and Junior Achievement of Central Indiana. Also, Oz served in various board capacities with Christian Ministry Funds of Naples, Florida, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Indianapolis Board of Weekday Religious Education, and the Indianapolis Christian Business Men's Committee. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Lakeland, Florida.

After receiving a B.S. from Indiana University in 1949, Oz worked for Peerless Corporation and was ultimately appointed Vice President of Sales and Services. Peerless was acquired by Electronic Specialty Company in 1963, as Oz's skill for developing mergers and acquisitions was growing. Following his successful development of Space Conditioning, Inc., in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Oz returned to Indiana to serve as President of Cosco, Inc. (Columbus), and then President of Jenn-Air Corporation (Indianapolis). His career spanned the merger-acquisition development of over 200 public and private companies, including Forum Group, Inc., Capitol Investments Inc., Court Manor Corporation, Inc. and Security Group, Inc - all in Indianapolis. Oz's additional business affiliates included Safemasters, Inc., Silver Springs, Maryland; Sargent & Greenleaf, Inc., Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Mutz Motors and Lakeland Automall, Lakeland, Florida.

After retirement, Oz invested many hours mentoring business leaders interested in increasing their successes in planning, management, and growth. His childhood enthusiasm for horses led to a breeding program that produced several Saddlebred world champions. By age four he had fallen in love with flying; by age thirty he had earned his pilot's license and owned his first airplane, a Beech Bonanza. He was an avid reader, typically keeping a book or two close at hand and authoring his book, Challenge of Change, in his eighties. He particularly benefited from the books by his close friend and spiritual mentor, Chuck Colson. Perhaps his signature personal accomplishment outside of the corporate world was his singing. Oz loved to sing. Gifted with a rich baritone voice, he was a soloist in school and university productions and church choirs until the loss of a lung in 2002 ended his singing career. He especially loved singing the Twenty-third Psalm, although the solos that gave him the greatest pleasure in life was singing 'The Lord's Prayer' at both his daughter and son's weddings.

Oz attributed his success in life to knowing how to make relationships work. He embraced the potential technological changes that now benefit us, supporting the development of air conditioning, modern medicine, and skilled health care professionals. He also supported the advancement of Christian doctrine. The strength of Jesus Christ empowered him as a loving husband, dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a wise counselor and loyal friend. Many will miss his incredible impact in their lives.

The Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 22nd, at 10 AM at First Presbyterian Church on Lake Hollingsworth with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to: Prison Fellowship, PO Box 1550, Merrifield, VA 22116-1550.

