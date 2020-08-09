To the Childs Family Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. May God give you PEACE- the peace that surpasses all understanding.
Rhonda and Eddie Murray
Friend
August 6, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends.
Helen Marie Lewis
Friend
August 6, 2020
We Love to Send our Prayers and Condolences to the Family and Friends of Mr.Obie James Child much love and Blessings, God Bless.
Elder Chalmers & First Lady Sylvia Richardson
Friend
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.