OBIE JAMES CHILDS
1937 - 2020
OBIE JAMES
CHILDS, 83

LAKELAND - Obie Childs, 83, died Tues., 8/4/20. View: 10-11 am Tues. 8/11; service 11am, both at Zion Hope Baptist Church. (Mask are required).

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Hope Baptist Church
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
625 S. Holland Pkwy.
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-9084
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 8, 2020
To the Childs Family
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. May God give you PEACE- the peace that surpasses all understanding.
Rhonda and Eddie Murray
Friend
August 6, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends.
Helen Marie Lewis
Friend
August 6, 2020
We Love to Send our Prayers and Condolences to the Family and Friends of Mr.Obie James Child much love and Blessings, God Bless.
Elder Chalmers & First Lady Sylvia Richardson
Friend
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
