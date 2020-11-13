1/
OBITUARY GUIDELINES The Ledger Media Group offers a. line
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share OBITUARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OBITUARY GUIDELINES

The Ledger Media Group offers a 7 line, basic death notice for $10.00. Additional information & photos may be included through several fee based packages that also include an online guestbook.

All submissions must be received in writing and can be emailed to obits@theledger.com or faxed to 863-802-7866. Please include your name, telephone number and physical mailing address.

Deadline for next day publication is 2 p.m. or for the Sunday or Monday publication, 3 p.m. on Friday. Our office is closed on weekends.

For more information on placing an obituary, or how to place a memoriam or card of thanks, contact Rhonda Gentle at 863-802-7350.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved