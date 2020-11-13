OBITUARY GUIDELINES



The Ledger Media Group offers a 7 line, basic death notice for $10.00. Additional information & photos may be included through several fee based packages that also include an online guestbook.



All submissions must be received in writing and can be emailed to obits@theledger.com or faxed to 863-802-7866. Please include your name, telephone number and physical mailing address.



Deadline for next day publication is 2 p.m. or for the Sunday or Monday publication, 3 p.m. on Friday. Our office is closed on weekends.



For more information on placing an obituary, or how to place a memoriam or card of thanks, contact Rhonda Gentle at 863-802-7350.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store