OCTAVIA
WILKERSON, 95
MULBERRY - Octavia Wilkerson, age 95, passed away April 14, 2019, at L.R.M.C.
Mrs. Wilkerson was born in Logan, West Virginia on January 21, 1924, to Lindsey & Nary (Mc Coy) Blair. She moved to Mulberry, FL, 80 years ago from West Virginia. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Wilkerson. She is survived by her sons Larry (Rosemary) Wilkerson, Barry (Tammy) Wilkerson, daughter Sharon Wilkerson, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and her beloved cat Maggie.
Funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019