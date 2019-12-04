|
|
ODELL
BROOM, 98
WINTER HAVEN - Odell Broom, 98, of Winter Haven passed away on Nov. 30, 2019 at Life Care Center in Winter Haven where he resided for four years.
Odell was born in Jackson County, FL and came to Winter Haven from Cottondale, FL in 1940. He was active in church and a member of the Church of God. Odell worked in the citrus industry for years and then for Polk County. He also enjoyed woodworking and raising vegetables in his garden.
Odell was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nadine, and wife of 12 years, Virginia, five brothers, and six sisters. He is survived by his son, Larry Broom (Myrtice), daughter, Brenda Broom, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. with a funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. Both will be at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019