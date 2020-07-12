1/1
OFELIA PEREZ
OFELIA
PEREZ, 61

WINTER HAVEN - Ofelia Perez, 61, passed away July 3, 2020.
Ofelia was born in Hidalgo, Mexico on April 2, 1959, to the late Ciro Perez-Alvarez and Genovena Martinez-Trejo. She was a member for many years at College Heights Methodist Church, as well as Project Love, where she enjoyed to volunteer. Ofelia loved to dance, cook, and talk with family.
Preceding her in death were her siblings, Martin Perez and Antonio Barrera. She is survived by her children, Lucy (Mario) Mendieta, Angel Valentin and Linda (Hector) Cano; siblings, Jose Barrera, Tomasa Bar-rera, Juan Barrera, Daria Barrera, Piri Barrera, Roberto Perez and Ciro Perez; grandchildren, Emily and Royce Cano; as well as her extended family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project Love, 960 Snively Ave. Winter Haven, FL 33880.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
