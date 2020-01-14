|
|
OFFICER PAUL DUNN, 50
LAKELAND - Officer Paul Dunn, 50, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from injuries sustained as a result of an on duty traffic crash. He was born in Trenton, New Jersey on May 13, 1969.
Officer Dunn has been with Lakeland Police Department since 2013. He previously worked for the Polk County Sheriff's Office for 12 years and the Ocoee Police Department for 2 years. Prior to his law enforcement career, he served in the United States Marine Corps. Officer Dunn was an avid Florida Gator Fan and a Proud Marine.
He is survived by his wife Laura (Detective with Lakeland Police Department), sons Geoffrey (currently serving in the United States Marine Corps) and Adam (currently serving in the United States Navy), daughter Amy, stepdaughters Caitlan and McKenzie, and a brother Charles.
Preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Abbie Dunn, and his sister Ginni.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made on Officer Dunn's behalf to SPCA Lakeland, SPCAFlorida.org or Zelda's K-9 Rescue, zeldask9resuce.com.
Memorial Services for Fallen Officer Paul Dunn: On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, a visitation will take place at 11:00AM will be held at the Lakes Church (formerly known as the First Baptist Church at the Mall), located at 1010 E Memorial Boulevard. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00PM with Police Honors occurring outside the church upon conclusion of the services. The public is welcome to attend. The family respectfully asks that no filming or photography take place inside the church. The family also requests that anyone who wishes to may wear military support or University of Florida attire in honor of Officer Dunn's military service and his love for the Florida Gators football team.
Funeral Procession Route: The procession is expected to leave the church between 1:30 and 1:45, traveling south on North Lake Parker Avenue and then south on Bartow Highway (S. Rd 98) to the Lakeland Memorial Gardens Funeral Home located at 2125 Bartow Road. The public is encouraged to show support to Officer Dunn's family and friends along the route as they make their way to the funeral home.
There will be no graveside services as a private family ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020