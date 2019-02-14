|
|
OLLIE J.
PARKER
LAKELAND - A celebration of the life of Ollie J. Parker will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 am, at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 9010 SW 34th Street, Ocala, FL 34417. The family will be greeting visitors at 10:00 am at New Jerusalem prior to the service.
Ollie was born in Ocala, Florida but spent her adult life in Lakeland, Florida. She worked in nursing for over 30 years, starting at Lakeland General Hospital which later became Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She attended St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Lakeland, yet kept a close relationship with her childhood church New Jerusalem which she was a member.
Ollie is survived by two of her sons. Kelvin R Parker I, and Lloyd J Parker I and his wife Karen; daughters-in-law Crystal & Lucretia; brothers Sonny Robinson, and Ernest Johnson and his wife Barbara; grandsons Kelvin II, James II, Justin and his wife Patricia, Lloyd II, Gabriel, Avery, and Julian II; granddaughters Julia and her husband Derek, Michelle and her husband Turner, and Chelsey; and a host of nieces, nephews & close kin. Ollie is preceded in death by her sons James I & Julian I; her grandchildren Christopher and Jayda; her brother Floyd Jr.; and her parents.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019