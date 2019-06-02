|
|
OMAR C.
MITCHELL, Jr., 71
LAKELAND - Omar C. Mitchell, Jr., 71, of Lakeland, passed away on May 26, 2019 from complications of a wrong way drunk driving accident on March 3, 2019.
Omar is survived by his loving wife of 47 and a half years to the day, Mary Ann; and his children Paul, Jeanne, John, Ann, and Sarah; and two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Alice; and his sister, Margaret Thomas. Omar was predeceased by his father, Omar C. Mitchell Sr. and mother, Mary Elizabeth Mitchell White; and sister, Rebecca Jane McCullers.
Omar was a member of Springhead Baptist Church and regularly attended Ardella Baptist, as well. Omar retired from the Publix Bakery Plant after 25 years of service. He was the Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star, a member of the Masons, the Shriners, and the Scottish Rite. He had a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Tampa.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at Wells Memorial & Event Center in Plant City, and services will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11AM with burial to follow at Oaklawn West Cemetery in Plant City.
Published in Ledger from June 2 to June 3, 2019