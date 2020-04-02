|
OPAL ERLINE HALL
LOOP, 90
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Opal Erline Hall Loop, 90, a resident of Auburndale passed away Mon., March 30, 2020 at Avante at Inverness surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Loop was born Sept. 25, 1929 in Covington Co., AL. to JC and Mary Alameda (Williamson) Hall. She was a homemaker and a Polk Co. resident since 1959. She moved to Floral City in 2018 to be close to her daughter when she became ill. Erline enjoyed yard sales, dancing, traveling with her husband around the U.S. doing archery demos in different schools and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Loop; son James Amos Kervin and granddaughter Shawn.
Erline is survived by her loving & devoted daughter Bettie (Ellis) Riddley of Floral City; brother JC (Carol) Hall, Jr.; sister Ollie Merle Jester both of Auburndale, FL; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Private graveside will be held. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020