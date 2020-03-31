|
ORREN 'ZEKE'
HEPLER, 75
WINTER HAVEN - Orren 'Zeke' Hepler, also of Franklin, PA, 75, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in his home in Winter Haven, FL.
He was born May 19, 1944 in Franklin, PA, the son of Orrin Hepler. He married Cindy (Davis) Hepler in Franklin, PA. and she preceded him in death.
Mr. Hepler is survived by a son Wesley Hepler and fiancée Jennifer Hassebrock of Franklin, PA./ Patoka, IL; a close, special friend, Kitty Lonsway of Winter Haven, FL; 'daughter like' Kayla Carbaugh of Seneca; 2 step daughters: Jodi Bevier and husband Doug of Rocky Grove, and Dawn D. Cauvel of Virginia; daughter Michelle Brooks; 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his father Orrin Hepler; and 2 step mothers Dorothy and Martha.
Mr. Hepler was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #316 in Franklin for 12 years. He was the proud owner and operator of Z & H Scrap and Hepler Transport. He enjoyed riding his Harley, working outside with his son and neighbor Bill, he loved going to the Auctions in Florida, playing cards with his buddies, and going to Car shows with his good friend Terry. He loved warm weather and traveling between his 2 homes and friends in Franklin, PA. And Winter Haven, FL. He will always be remembered as a loving Dad and PaPa.
Cremation rites were accorded with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. Memorials can be made to Venango County Humane Society in Seneca, PA. In memory of Zeke.
