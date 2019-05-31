|
OSCAR ALBERT
PAYEUR, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Oscar Albert Payeur, 91, of Winter Haven passed away on May 13, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Theresa Rivard Payeur, both were from Sanford, Maine, moving to Florida thirty years ago.
He leaves two sons: Roderick and wife Ellen of Eliot, Maine and Gregory of Lake Wales, Florida. He was blessed with five grandchildren and overjoyed with six great grandchildren. He leaves brothers Larry Payeur of Bangor, Maine, Raymond Payeur of North Berwich, Maine and sister Jeanette Colleton of Holiday, Florida.
He was employed at General Electric in Somersworth, N.H., for 28 years. He enjoyed family time, golf, fishing and trapping.
The family expresses their deep gratitude to the Good Shepherd Hospice. His family services were held at St. Mathews Catholic Church on May 29, 2019.
Published in Ledger from May 31 to June 1, 2019