OSCAR KARL 'O.C.'ROBINSONData ProcessorLAKELAND - Oscar Karl Robinson, 'O.C.,' 65, passed away on 8/3/2020.Oscar Karl Robinson was one of the first African-American high school football player to come out of Lakeland Florida to attend Miami University football program which help open the door to D1 program schools to recruit athletes in the Polk County area.A graveside service will be held on Sat. at 12:00 noon at Serenity Gardens.