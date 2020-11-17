1/1
OTIS LEE REYNOLDS
OTIS LEE REYNOLDS

LAKELAND - Otis Lee Reynolds, 74 of Lakeland passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1946 in Lakeland.
Otis was a member of Westwood Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven. Otis worked at IMC Mines, he served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was very proud of his country and loved the Florida Gators.
Otis is survived by his brothers, Robert Reynolds, Richard Reynolds, Floyd Reynolds, Martin Reynolds, Wayne Reynolds Walter Reynolds and his sisters Marline Reynolds, Carolyn Gray and Shirley Floyd.
Funeral services for Otis are scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00am in the Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel. The family will receive friends starting one hour prior to the service at 10:00am. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd.


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
