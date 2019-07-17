OTTO LAMAR

CANTRALL, Jr.

Lt. Col. U.S. Army Ret.



LAKELAND - Otto Lamar Cantrall, Jr., Lt. Col., United States Army (Retired) after 22 years of highly decorated, distinguished service, 91, passed away July 6, 2019. He was a native of Atlanta, Georgia and retired to Lakeland in 1997.

His beloved wife, Beverly Charlotte Cantrall, preceded him in death, going home to our Lord on November 24, 2016.

He is survived by 7 adult children: Dana Harwell of Lakeland, Leslie Horton of Tampa, Otto L. Cantrall III of Lakeland, Miles Cantrall of Huntsville, AL, Matthew Cantrall of Lakeland, Leigh Pope of Xenia, Ohio and Evan Cantrall of St. Cloud, FL and 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 1 sister, Lucille White of Matthews, NC.

A Memorial Service for both Otto and Charlotte will be held at 11 am Saturday, July 20th at Resurrection Catholic Church in Lakeland. Interment will be Monday, July 22nd at 11:30 am at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation or a Veteran's .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from July 17 to July 18, 2019