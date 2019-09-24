|
|
OV
BOATWRIGHT, 91
LAKELAND - OV Boatwright, age 91, passed away Thursday, September 19,2019.
He was a member of Cornerstone Church. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard during WWII and the Korean War. He was a Shop Foreman for Joyner Lumber.
In addition to his parents and siblings, Mr. Boatwright was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Beulah Boatwright. He is survived by his daughter: Lynn (James) Mahoney, grandchildren: David (Teala), Amanda (Will), Colt, Wade (Anna) and Michael and great grandchildren: Makayla Rynee, Jaxson, Archer, Sadie and Liam.
Visitation is Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10-11 am with services at 11 am, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ottlaughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019