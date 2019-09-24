Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for OV BOATWRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OV BOATWRIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OV BOATWRIGHT Obituary
OV
BOATWRIGHT, 91

LAKELAND - OV Boatwright, age 91, passed away Thursday, September 19,2019.
He was a member of Cornerstone Church. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard during WWII and the Korean War. He was a Shop Foreman for Joyner Lumber.
In addition to his parents and siblings, Mr. Boatwright was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Beulah Boatwright. He is survived by his daughter: Lynn (James) Mahoney, grandchildren: David (Teala), Amanda (Will), Colt, Wade (Anna) and Michael and great grandchildren: Makayla Rynee, Jaxson, Archer, Sadie and Liam.
Visitation is Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10-11 am with services at 11 am, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ottlaughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OV's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now